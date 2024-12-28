Managing director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Peer Lubasch, has said the company has a shared commitment with the government and people of Rivers State, with emphasis on the progress and development of the state.

He spoke at the flag-off of the reconstruction of the Buguma-Abalama-Tema-Degema-Abonema Road as Governor Siminalayi Fubara declared his trust in Julius Berger to deliver quality jobs on schedule.

Lubasch said, “We are deeply grateful for your unwavering support and the privilege to contribute to improve to your administration’s ambitious developmental initiatives which continue to improve the lives of the good people of Rivers State,” adding that the event marked another milestone in the shared commitment to progress and development.

Lubasch said over the years, Julius Berger had built a reputation for excellence and reliability in delivering high-quality projects on schedule across the country, and Rivers State inclusive.

“We assure you that this project will uphold the same exceptional standards Julius Berger has come to be known for,” he said.

The project was awarded to Julius Berger in August with a completion period of 15 months

The project, which is worth N30.4 billion, will connect nine communities in Asari-Toru, Degema and Akuku-Toru local government areas in Kalabari Kingdom.

In his response, Fubara said, “This project is a 19.7km long road. It was awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited at the cost of N30.4 billion. We have already paid 30 per cent of this project cost, even at the heat of our trouble when our allocation was withheld. We paid N9.1 billion for you to understand how we feel and how we value the Kalabari people. The contractor has assured us, that it will do a good job, and I believe that before the 15 months are over, life will be different here.

The governor added that, “We know Julius Berger very well. We know their ability and their good quality. And they have never disappointed us. So, we are not afraid to award them this project.”

A former minister of state for petroleum resources and minister of foreign affairs, Odein Ajumogobia, who flagged off the project, said Julius Berger is the right company for the job given the bad state of the road.