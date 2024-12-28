At least 69 people, including 25 Malians, have died after a boat bound for Spain from West Africa capsized off Morocco, Mali’s authorities confirmed yesterday.

The “makeshift boat” was carrying about 80 people, but only 11 people survived, said a statement from the Ministry of Malians Abroad. At least nine of the survivors are from Mali.

The boat capsized last week, but the ministry confirmed the incident on Thursday.

A crisis unit has been dispatched to monitor the situation, it said. Mali has suffered years of jihadist and separatist violence – resulting in military coups in 2020 and 2021.

The junta promised to hold elections to return to civilian rule by March 2024, but this has not happened yet.

The instability in the country, due to widespread jihadist insurgency, has made much of the north and east ungovernable.

Unemployment and the effects of climate change on farming have also forced many to seek greener pastures in Europe.

But the crossing is perilous. According to a Spanish rights charity, Caminando Fronteras, more than 10,000 people have died attempting to reach Spain by boat from Africa this year, making it one of the world’s most dangerous migrant routes. The organisation found there was an average of 30 deaths a day.

The migration route, which spans from the Atlantic coasts of Mauritania and Morocco to Spain, is regarded as one of the most dangerous in the world.

Many of those taking this dangerous route come from sub-Saharan Africa, escaping poverty and conflict in their home countries. Morocco is just eight nautical miles (14km) from Spain’s mainland at its closest point.