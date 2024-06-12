Ad

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has declared that there is no better alternative form of government than democracy which gives Nigerians freedom to choose their leaders.

The governor said this on Wednesday in a goodwill message to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day in Bauchi.

“That we are today celebrating the 25th Democracy Day is a testimony to the fact that democratic governance has not only been firmly rooted but has also come to stay in Nigeria.

“There is no better alternative to democracy as a form of government that gives the people the right to choose who to govern them and how they want to be governed,” he said.

Governor Mohammed said it is now one year since he was reelected, adding that the decision of the people of Bauchi to vote for him for the second term “is a testimony of the confidence reposed in our administration by the good people of Bauchi State.”

He vowed to sustain the good infrastructure projects being delivered to the people of the state. “With the review of the blueprint, our second tenure is witnessing aggressive execution of life-touching projects across the State. While completing all ongoing projects, new ones have been embarked upon,” Governor Mohammed explained.

He added that security is also on the administration’s priority list, pledging, “We would therefore, continue to collaborate with and support security agencies to rid the State of crime and criminal elements.”

Mohammed said his government would continue to ensure value for money for the projects that would be executed, adding that resources would be deployed for maximal effect on the socio-economic development of the State.