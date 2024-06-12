Ad

ReDahlia is proud to announce the launch of Complify, a comprehensive Compliance as a Service solution designed to simplify tax compliance for entrepreneurs. This innovative service helps businesses navigate the complexities of tax responsibilities with ease and assurance.

Tax compliance can be a significant burden for business owners, often detracting from their primary focus of growing their businesses. Complify aims to eliminate this challenge by managing all tax tasks efficiently and accurately, including VAT/TIN registration, monthly tax filing, PAYE handling, Tax Clearance Certificate processing, and auditing.

“Taxes can be a real challenge, especially when there’s a business to grow. Our goal with Complify is to take the hassle out of tax compliance so entrepreneurs can concentrate on their core business activities,” said Florence Chikezie, founder of ReDahlia and Entrepreneurs.ng. “We believe that no business should suffer due to tax deadlines and compliance issues. With Complify, we provide a solution that guarantees peace of mind and financial stability.” Sign up for Complify today by visiting Complify.

About Florence Chikezie

Florence Chikezie is an award-winning entrepreneur, official member of the Forbes Council of Coaches, and an internationally trained entrepreneurship development expert with a proven track record of guiding entrepreneurs and businesses towards sustainable success. She earned a Master’s degree in International Business from Hult International Business School in London, a prestigious institution renowned for its excellence in business education.

In addition to her academic qualifications, Florence has built and managed four highly successful businesses: ReDahlia Workspaces, The ReDahlia Business Academy, Entrepreneurs.ng, and Complify. Through these ventures, she has had the privilege of working closely with entrepreneurs at various stages of their journey, offering guidance and support in business setup, starting, and scaling.

Working with thousands of entrepreneurs gives her insights into the needs of entrepreneurs, and this guides her and her team as they develop products for entrepreneurs.

Florence is a nationally certified Business Development Service Provider with a practicing license from SMEDAN, an agency dedicated to fostering the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria. She has undergone specialized training with Deutschmark Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), equipping her with the skills and knowledge to serve as an officially recognized MSME Trainer, Facilitator, and Coach.

Her commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent extends beyond the national level. Florence has served as a business coach and development expert at the Transform Nigerian Youths Program, an initiative of Mastercard, where she provided counseling, coaching, and mentorship to aspiring entrepreneurs. Additionally, she participated in the Google Hustlers program with Upskill Digital, coaching two entrepreneurs weekly.

As a judge at Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition, a Jack Ma Foundation initiative, Florence played a key role in identifying and supporting promising entrepreneurs competing for a share of $1.5 million in grant money during the ABH grand finale pitch competition.

Through the Ask an Expert program, Florence has worked with over 200 aspiring and existing entrepreneurs, assisting them in setting up, starting, and scaling their businesses. One of her notable programs, Start Your Business in 30 Days, guides entrepreneurs from idea to starting and setting up their business in 30 days successfully.

In recognition of her expertise, Florence won the Young Entrepreneur Award by Eloys in 2019 and has been invited to speak at various events where she advocates entrepreneurship as a catalyst for economic development. Notably, she delivered a keynote address at the Bell University Annual Event and was a speaker at PMI’s Africa conference in 2022, emphasizing the pivotal role of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth.

Florence reaches entrepreneurs across the globe through the Entrepreneurs.ng platform, a leading platform that provides entrepreneurs with valuable resources, insights, and support. With a robust audience of 600,000 yearly visitors and a newsletter with over 12,000 subscribed entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurs.ng has become an essential resource for entrepreneurial success stories, expert advice, and industry trends.

“It was through the insights from the Entrepreneurs.ng platform that led to the development and launch of Complify. Our survey at Entrepreneurs.ng showed that complying with taxes was one of the biggest challenges entrepreneurs face,” says Florence. “If you are an entrepreneur, we built Complify for you. Get in touch today by visiting Complify platform to Complify your taxes. For all your tax inquires, call +234 090 6000 7554 or +234 080 3887 4148. Don’t let taxes tax you. Let’s complify it!”