In view of the recent spate of jungle justice in some parts of the country, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has condemned the dangerous and abhorrent trend and cautioned the general public on the consequences of such on Nigeria’s criminal justice administration, rule of law and the global reputation.

The Police Force reiterated that jungle justice, a deplorable and savage behaviour, has led to the tragic loss of lives and destruction of property across the country, saying the inhuman act is a betrayal of justice and due process, which undermines the rule of law, fundamental principles and ideals of human rights, and justice.

In a statement posted on the NPF’s verified social media handles on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the Police specifically condemned the act of arson which led to the death by burning of some suspects in police custody, and the subsequent setting ablaze of police barracks, patrol vans and the Divisional Police Station in Agenebode, Etsako East local government area of Edo State on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

“In the above case, members of the public alleged that the police were trying to pervert justice by taking into custody some suspected kidnappers and armed robbers who have been accused of terrorizing the people of the community in Edo State.

“The main suspect was arrested and almost lynched by the community members before he was rescued by the police. His arrest led the police to arrest 3 additional suspects. The rescue and detention of the suspects didn’t go down well with the community members who later mobilized in large numbers and attacked the police station, killed the suspects by burning, and scorched down the station and properties therein.

“The erroneous perception of the community members that the police would set free the suspects was absolutely wrong and quite unfair, as the police never intended to pervert justice in the case, more so that they have through painstaking investigation arrested 3 other suspects fingered in the crim.”

In another development, a police team trying to prevent the jungle justice was gruesomely attacked, which led to the killing of a police officer, ASP Augustine Osupayi, attached to the Lagos State Command, by a group of violent mob on Saturday, October 19 2024, in Agege, Lagos.

“The police team had raced down to the rescue of a driver who was alleged to have accidentally knocked down a motorcycle rider to death. The group of motorcycle riders pounced on the driver, who was eventually rescued by the police. The rescue didn’t go down well with the riders who descended on the police team and unfortunately killed the ASP instantly. These are very few cases out of many incidences recorded across the country,” the Force PRO stated.