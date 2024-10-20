Advertisement

The Senator representing Kwara South in the National Assembly, Arc. Lola Ashiru, has dismissed reports that his recent empowerment programme for women in Kwara South was deceitful.

An unidentified man had in a viral video claimed that Ashiru’s empowerment programme was a deceit, explaining that the laptop computers distributed to the beneficiaries were later retrieved from them after the organisers of the programme had taken their pictures, showing that they had received the gadgets.

But, the federal lawmaker’s legislative aide, Olaitan Adeyanju, in a statement, countered the claim of the man in the viral video.

She also sent another video made by the same man to our reporter, where the man recanted and tendered an unreserved apology to Senator Ashiru over his earlier video, which he said was misleading.

“Yesterday, I posted a video where I said the empowerment programme recently done by Senator Lola Ashiru was a deceit. I didn’t know that the programme was not a one-day programme. My friend, who was a beneficiary of the programme has sent pictures and videos to me showing when the laptop computers were eventually distributed to the beneficiaries. I’m very sorry and I hereby apologise to Senator Ashiru and the public over my earlier misleading video. Senator Ashiru is my father and I want to express my gratitude to him for carrying out the empowerment programme,” the man said in a new video.

The statement signed by Adeyanju reads: “We would like to address misleading video making the rounds, which aims to discredit Senator Ashiru’s effort in enhancing youths capacity building in ICT.

“To set the record straight, on Wednesday, October 16, the Senator’s office organised an empowerment program for Kwara South Women and out-of-school youths, distributing industrial sewing machine, freezer and grinding machine.

“The following day, Thursday, October 17, laptops were distributed to ICT- skilled youths in Kwara South to boost their productivity.

“On Friday, October 18, which was the last day of four-week ICT training and digital empowerment, laptops were given to all participants of the training as announced at the beginning of the training.

“Notably, Indigenous Youths organizations like Kwara South Youth Organisation, Igbominna Youth Assembly, Oke-Ero Youth Movement, Ekiti Navigators, Offa Youth Council, Ibolo Youth Development, individual youth beneficiaries have commended the senator and acknowledged receipt of laptops.

“The ongoing projects and activities of the senator in the district is unparalleled, and he remains committed to his inclusive governance approach, undeterred by detractors.”