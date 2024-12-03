POPCORN

Popcorn is often dismissed as just a snack, but it’s actually loaded with polyphenol antioxidants, which help protect your cells. This puffed treat also contains important nutrients such as magnesium, potassium, and zinc.

NUT BUTTERS

Nut butters might have a higher fat content compared to other spreads, but they come with a variety of health benefits. They are nutrient-dense, providing healthy fats, protein, fiber, and essential vitamins like vitamin E and magnesium.

SALAD DRESSING

If you’re concerned about the calorie and fat content of store-bought salad dressings, homemade versions are a healthier and more nutritious alternative.

FULL-FAT YOGURT

Full-fat yogurt has earned a reputation as an unhealthy food due to its saturated fat content, but this isn’t necessarily the case. Studies show that consuming fats from whole milk products can actually promote good cholesterol (HDL) and reduce the risk of heart disease.

CHEESE

Although cheese can be high in fat, it’s also a rich source of protein and calcium. Some varieties even contain beneficial live cultures that support gut health.

DARK CHOCOLATE

Dark chocolate is not only a delicious treat but also a powerhouse of essential minerals such as iron, magnesium, and zinc, all of which support various bodily functions. It’s also a great source of antioxidants.

BUTTER

Butter has been misunderstood for years, but nutritionists are starting to acknowledge its health benefits. It contains essential amino acids and beneficial fats like butyrate, which promotes gut health and has anti-inflammatory properties.