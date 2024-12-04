No fewer than 12 persons were killed as bandits on Wednesday planted an explosive around Mai Lamba area along Dansadau-Gusau Road in Maru local government area of Zamfara State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a Gulf Wagon car conveying about 11 passengers from Gusau to Dansadau drove on the explosive device, which exploded and killed the driver and other occupants of the vehicle on the spot.

Narrating the incident to LEADERSHIP via telephone, a resident of the area, Malam Murtala Sani, said the explosion killed all the passengers in the vehicle as they were burnt beyond recognition.

“As I am talking to you now, all the passengers inside the Gulf wagon vehicle were burnt to death beyond recognition as their flesh were scattered,” he stated.

He added that the incident is the second to happen in the last three days on the same road where the terrorists planted an IED, which killed one person on the spot.

“This is coming three days after the first incident where these dreaded terrorists planted bomb along the same Dansadau road which caused the death of a driver,” he added.

He, therefore, called on Federal and State Governments to quickly come to the aid of the people of the area as the terrorists have continued to change their tactics of attacking innocent people in the state, adding that Magami, Dansadau, and villages under Dansadau District were being targeted by the bandits for over seven years.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazeed Abubakar, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.