Cholla Media is set to transform outdoor entertainment in Lagos with the Chlola Drive-in Movie Theatre. This unique event promises an extraordinary blend of nostalgia and modernity, creating a memorable evening for families, friends, and movie lovers every weekend this December.

The grand launch is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024, at The Moonlight Zone in Ikoyi, Lagos. The event kicks off at 4pm.

Guests can enjoy beloved classic movies screened under the stars from the comfort of their vehicles. The evening begins with pre-movie activities, including live music, interactive games, and exciting brand activations that add to the vibrant atmosphere.

Designed for all age groups, the Chlola Drive-In Movie Theatre is a family-friendly event that offers something for everyone. It combines world-class entertainment with a celebration of Nigerian culture, featuring local music and cuisine to create an immersive and enriching experience.

CEO Chlola Media, Schola Andem, said: “with the Chlola Drive-In Movie Theatre, we are offering more than entertainment. It is an opportunity to bring people together, celebrate our culture, and create unforgettable memories.”

“This initiative fosters family bonding and community engagement, offering a fresh perspective on leisure activities in Lagos,” the CEO stressed.

The Chlola Drive-In Movie Theatre brings a fresh take on outdoor leisure and is expected to leave a lasting impression on Lagos’s entertainment landscape.

Media professionals are invited to document and share this extraordinary experience, which offers compelling visuals and stories. There will also be opportunities for exclusive interviews, live coverage, and follow-up features.