At least 12 persons were feared killed in a clash between bandits and vigilantes in Zak community of Wase local government area of Plateau State.

A youth leader in Wase by name Shapi’i, who confirmed the development, told our correspondent that the incident occurred around 9am on Monday.

He explained that the clash left 12 people dead including nine bandits and three members of the vigilante group.

LEADERSHIP reports that Zak, is about 40 kilometers from Wase town, the headquarters of Wase LGA.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), which is in-charge of security in Plateau and parts of Southern Kaduna, Major Ishaku Takwa, confirmed the incident to journalists but could not ascertain the casualty figure.

He stressed that the Commander and troops, who repelled the attack, moved to Gajin Bashar community to fight bandits who had stormed the area to attack the people, noting that the men of the OPSH moved to Gajin Bashar after receiving distress calls.

The youth leader narrated that, “The bandits came on motorcycles in their numbers in the morning. We suspected that they passed a night in a bush closed to Zak.

“When people realised that the bandits arrived the community, they quickly informed Operation Safe Haven stationed in Zak and they swiftly mobilised their troops to the general area and repel the attack together with the vigilantes,” Shapi’i stated.