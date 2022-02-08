The kidnapped Kaduna Catholic Priest of Kafanchan Diocese, Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari, has been released by his abductors.

The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, disclosed this Tuesday morning in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna.

“With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari, who was abducted by armed persons from the Rectory at St. Monica’s Catholic Church Ikulu in Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Sunday February 6, 2022.

” Fr. Shekari was released around 10.30pm on Monday February 7, 2022.

“As we pray for the repose of the soul of his cook who was killed during the attack, we want to thank all those who have offered prayers and entreaties for his release.

“We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their captors.

“All our Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving to God for the quick release of Fr. Shekari as well as Mass for the dead and for the departed Cook of Fr. Shekari,” the chancellor said.

