No fewer than thirteen (13) persons have been confirmed killed when a mining site in collapsed at Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

The unfortunate incident was confirmed to journalists by the Chairman of the local government, Dr Joshua Riti in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Tuesday.

Riti, who was worried over the number of deaths recorded said the collapsed mining site is located at the boundaries between Bassa, Jos South and Jos North LGAs.

The council chairman also disclosed that seven of the victims hail from his local government. “This is an unfortunate incident; these young people were only out in search of a means of livelihood.

“They went out to put their energies to good use to sustain and meet up with the current economic hardship in the country but met their untimely death.

“I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” he said.

LEADERSHIP gathered that most of the deceased persons were youths between 18 and 30 years old.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims, just like some of their peers, were unlicensed local boys who often mine available resources within their localities for survival.