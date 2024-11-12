Former candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore has disclosed reasons why he will not form a coalition or support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the election, Peter Obi, or former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who vied under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sowore stated this in the latest episode of Nedu’s Honest Bunch podcast, maintaining that supporting or joining forces with Obi or Atiku would mean going against everything he ever stood for.

According to Sowore, Obi is not different from other non-performing politicians who had previously held various political positions, adding that he had been contesting for the presidency long before Obi was “discovered.”

“Before you discovered Peter Obi, I was already running for President, na because I look small?”

“If I join Peter Obi, I will be going against what I had always stood for which is that I will never support a Nigerian leader who has been president, governor, chairman, local government councilor before, whom I consider non-performing.

“Is the same reason I would never have joined hands with Atiku. The Peter Obi you are talking about was vice presidential candidate to Atiku when I was a presidential candidate in 2019,” Sowore said.

He also emphasised that Obi was just packaged into politics and that anybody could also be packaged in that manner.

“So, what are we talking about? There is no lesser evil in my book. If you are evil, you are evil. If you are good, you are good. I have a general disdain for non-performance,” he added.

When questioned about where he thinks Obi fell short as governor of Anambra State, Sowore pointed out that the ex-LP presidential candidate claimed to have saved a substantial amount of money for the state, contradicting what his predecessor had reported.

Speaking in Pidgin English, Sowore asked, “So where the money wey he save, which bank e dey? The person wey take over from am, Obiano talk say na lie, the video dey, say they no save any money, in fact say them owe money, the money that they claimed to save was already owed to contractors.”