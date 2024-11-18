President Bola Tinubu has sacked Dr. Chioma Ejikeme as the executive secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) and replaced her with another woman.

A statement issued by PTAD spokesman, Olugbenga Ajayi, on Monday said the President appointed Miss Tolulope Abiodun Odunaiya as the new head of the pension agency.

“We are delighted to inform our Publics especially PTAD pensioners and other stakeholders of the appointment of Miss Tolulope Abiodun Odunaiya by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the substantive Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD),” Mr Olugbenga said without giving details on why Dr Ejikeme was dishonourably removed from office 13 months after she was reappointed for a second term by President Tinubu.

Dr Ejikeme’s reappointment took effect from Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Miss Odunaiya has immediately assumed office on Monday, November 18, 2024 at the PTAD headquarters in Abuja where management and staff of the directorate welcomed her.

According to the statement, the new ES held a brief meeting with the management and staff of the directorate where she promised to build on the legacy of her predecessors and the staff which she believed has brought PTAD to its enviable status.

She was quoted as saying that, “It is with a deep sense of responsibility and purpose that I address you as the new Executive Secretary of this Directorate. I want to begin by acknowledging the remarkable work of my predecessors and the dedication of every individual who has contributed to bringing us to this point.”

She promised the staff a new chapte, saying; “one where collaboration, unity, and shared purpose drive our efforts toward meaningful outcomes and lasting progress. My vision is for a directorate where every individual feels recognized, empowered, and motivated to make meaningful contributions. I urge all of us to transcend personal interests and come together around our shared purpose: improving the lives of our pensioners, who have selflessly served this nation, often in challenging circumstances.”

Miss Odunaiya further reinstated that “pensioners are the backbone of our country’s history and development, having devoted their time, skills, and energy to building the Nigeria we inherit today. It is both our responsibility and our honor to ensure they receive the care, respect, and timely entitlements they deserve. Their sacrifices must never be forgotten, and through our collective efforts, we can reaffirm their value to the nation and make their retirement years fulfilling.”

The new ES vowed to align with PTAD’s mission and vision with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, for a prosperous Nigeria. “By prioritizing efficiency, accountability, and compassion, we will contribute to a nation where every citizen feels valued and supported—especially those who dedicated their lives to public service.”

She, thereafter, took a tour round the departments and units of the directorate to get first-hand information on the administration and processes at the directorate.