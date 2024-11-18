The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has officially released the top five nominees for the 2024 Africa Player of the Year Award, with Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman headlining the list.

However, his compatriot and Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, failed to make the final shortlist.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirassy of Guinea, last year runner-up and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, and South African keeper Ronwen Williams were other four nominees for the coveted CAF Player of the Year Top Prize.

Other award categories announced on Monday include Goalkeeper of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Club of the Year, National Team of the Year.

The glittering ceremony designed to celebrate African football excellence recognises exceptional performances in both club and national competitions, culminating in the prestigious titles of CAF African Player of the Year in both the men’s and women’s categories.

A total of seven categories have been confirmed by CAF in the Men’s Category of the Awards, shortlisting the five top performing players, coaches and teams in each of the categories.

See full list below:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Andre Onana (Cameroon / Manchester United)

Yahia Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire / Angers SCO)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria / Chippa United)

Ronwen Wlliams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso / RS Berkane)

Ahmed Sayed ‘Zizo’ (Egypt / Zamalek)

Hussein El Shahat (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Ronwen Wlliams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Pedro Goncalves (Angola)

Emerse Fae (Cote d’Ivoire)

Sebastien Desabre (DR Congo)

Marcel Koller (Al Ahly)

Hugo Broos (South Africa)

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire / Salzburg)

Oumar Diakite (Cote d’Ivoire / Reims)

Yankuba Minteh (Gambia / Brighton & Hove Albion)

Eliesse Ben Seghir (Morocco / AS Monaco)

Lamine Camara (Senegal / AS Monaco)

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Zamalek (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Cote d’ivoire

DR Congo

Nigeria

South Africa

Sudan