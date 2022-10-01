Millions of viewers of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija season 7 are in for more surprises as Biggie has not ceased to throw up the twists and surprises of the season.

Less than 48 hours to the finale of the show, two housemates – Chizzy and Rachel – were evicted from the BBNaija 7 House on Friday night.

The show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, strolled into the House to announce the evictions.

Recall that both Chizzy and Rachel were Riders (fake housemates) in the show.

The show is now left with six finalists, who may probably slug it out on Sunday night finale if there is no more twist to the game.

They are Adekunle, Chichi, Bryan, Phyna, Daniella and Bella.