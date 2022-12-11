Two serving members of the Gombe State House of Assembly have defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The two lawmakers are Honourable Hamza Adamu representing Balanga South and Honourable Bappah Usman Jurara representing Funakaye South State constituency of the House.

Our correspondent reports that the duo defected to the NNPP after meeting with the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the State, Alhaji Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki.

Their defection came barely a day after the APC in the State flagged off its 2023 governorship campaign.

The lawmakers said they took the decision to join NNPP in the best interest of the State alleging that both governorship candidates of the APC and PDP lacked requisite leadership qualities to unite and develop the State.