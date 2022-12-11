No fewer than 77 classrooms have been constructed by a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ovia federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo), in the past three years.

Idahosa, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Benin City on Sunday, also said his stewardship within the same period have seen to the empowerment of 617 members of his constituency.

He said that several other projects ranging from electrification, roads, health centers, town hall, markets, skill acquisition centers, Cassava Processing plants, were executed by him with the sole aim of uplifting the standard of living in the area.

Idahosa stressed that he has had a rewarding experience being a member of the House of Representatives as it has afforded him the opportunity to impact on the lives of his people.

Idahosa, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Legislative Compliance, particularly noted that his interventionsin the education sector was the more touching to him.

He pointed out that before his intervention, most pupils and students alike in the area had a bitter experience of trekking long distance to attend classes, while some received classes in batches because of lack of classrooms.

“It was indeed more touching to me as some of the students had to attend schools in neighbouring Ondo State while there were some situation of Junior classes combining to take classes with their Seniors because of lack of classrooms,” he stated.

He said driven by the need to see to the better economic wellbeing of the people, he initiated and executed some empowerment programmes that saw 617 persons from across the 23 wards of the federal constituency as beneficiaries.

While noting that the empowerment programmes which included various aspect of agriculture and fashion designing, the lawmaker said that the beneficiaries were not just trained, but were provided with starter-parks as well.

He further said that his intervention have saved the education pursuit of 50 undergraduates in the federal constituency with the payment of their tuition fees.

Idahosa said that the projects have been impactful and have transformed not just the communities, but have seen to the improvement in the economic wellbeing of the people of the constituency.

The lawmaker, who said that he was seeking reelection to consolidate on the achievements recorded in his first term, added that he would be embarking on campaigns by showcasing his record of stewardship within the past three years.

“I understand they have started regrouping to embark on campaign of calumny, we won’t go dirty with them, we will use our projects across the 23 wards to speak with our people.

“Ovia people are a lot wiser now and know who means well for them. We shall be asking them to compare the time past and era between 2019 and now,” he said.

The lawmaker concluded with the promise to see to the end of the ongoing 37.4km Udo-Nikorogha road and Ekehuan-Gelegele electrification projects.