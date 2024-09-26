Three evicted housemates, Ruthie, Dami and Chinwe have returned to the Big Brother Naija season 9 ‘No Loose Guard’ reality TV show dressed as Ninjas.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the three ex-housemates were evicted before the dissolution of pairs.

Dami of the former Tami pair was the first housemate to be evicted from the show with her partner Toyosi, while Chinwe was evicted with her boyfriend Zion.

Ruthie was evicted with her friend Dj Flo amid pending issues with the former WanniXHandi duo.

Recall that Ruthie disclosed during her media round after eviction that she would spark drama with Wanni and Handi should she have the opportunity to go back into the show.