Thirty-five persons kidnapped at Keke ‘B’ Millennium City in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, have regained their freedom.

The victims, kidnapped about three weeks ago from their houses by bandits, were released by their abductors on Friday night after a payment of N2.5 million as ransom.

Meanwhile, one of the kidnap victims is still in captivity because his family was unable to meet the bandits’ demand of two motorcycles for his release.

Similarly, another kidnapped Doctor and 15 others, including women and children from Sabon Gero community also in Chikun local government area of the State, have also regained their freedom.

The leader of the Civilian JTF in the community, Uwasu Yunusa, confirmed the development to journalists in Kaduna, adding that no ransom was paid for their release.