The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has assured residents of the Federal Capital City (FCT), especially Life Camp, Gwarinpa, Dawaki and environs that they will soon heave a sigh of relief as it was making frantic efforts to boost power supply to the areas.

In a statement signed by Richard Nduul, Head, Public Relations/Information for Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), AEDC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, gave the assurance, following concerns raised by FCDA’s Executive Secretary, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, when the AEDC boss led his management team on a courtesy visit to FCDA.

The Executive Secretary of FCDA expressed the FCT Administration’s concerns about the poor power supply to Life Camp, Gwarinpa, Dawaki and its environs, which house some key personalities including Diplomats as well as the street-lights, particularly along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway which is a major gateway into the city.

He lamented the current poor visibility and illumination in the city, adding that the street lights mean alot to them.

He stressing that Abuja needed to be developed into a world-class capital city using the city’s Master Plan as the document is not just about the provision of designs for the planning of the roads and buildings, but that several other components must equally be carefully planned, designed and implemented.

The Executive Secretary called for collaboration between the AEDC and the FCDA to lighten up and eradicate or at least minimise the perennial power disruption in the city, emphasising the need for the AEDC to always reach out to the FCDA as the custodian of the Electricity Master Plan of the FCT before embarking on any electrical project in the city for proper guidance.

He said the synergy was necessary because the FCT Act gives the FCDA the sole responsibility for the development of all infrastructure in the entire Territory, which includes water, sewage, telecommunication, and electricity infrastructure apart from the roads and bridges.

Ahmad further pledged to institute a regular coordinating meeting between the two organisations to identify areas of cooperation as well as quick resolution of areas of conflict that are likely to affect the steady supply of electricity in the city and the Territory at large.

Earlier, AEDC Managing Director, Engr. Fadeyibi, while responding, explained that there were a lot of projects they were undertaking that will solve the power outage problem.

He revealed that Life Camp is being supplied from the source of Dawaki, that they were trying to evacuate six 33kv feeders that will relieve Life Camp, Gwarinpa, Katampe, and even Dei-Dei and other areas.

On street lights particularly along the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, the MD revealed that a security modem would soon be deployed to check the constant vandalisation of their facilities which had been responsible for some of the outages.

He added that the modem when installed will send SMS to raise alarms against vandalism attempts and has cameras and would be remotely controlled.