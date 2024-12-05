Daughter of a former Delta State governor and member representing Ethiope federal constituency of Delta state in the House of Representatives, Hon. Erhriatake Ibori-Suenu has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ibori-Suenu, a first term lawmaker is the chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Similarly, four members of the Labour Party (LP) in the House – Tochukwu Okere (Imo), Donatus Mathew (Kaduna), Bassey Akiba (Cross River), and Iyawe Esosa (Edo) left their party for the ruling APC.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen announced the detection of the respective lawmakers at resumed plenary on Thursday and congratulated them on what he termed “right decision” taken by the members.

The decampees cited internal crisis within their party the reason for their defection to the APC.