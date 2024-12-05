For the second consecutive year, Asake has clinched the title of the most-streamed Nigerian artiste on Spotify, solidifying his dominance in the music industry.

The announcement came on Wednesday during Spotify’s release of its annual ‘Wrapped’ 2024 report, which highlighted global and regional music trends.

Asake’s influence in the music scene is reflected not only in his ranking but also in the performance of his albums. ‘Lungu Boy’, ‘Work of Art’, and ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ dominated the charts, further cementing his place at the top.

“Asake takes the crown as the most-streamed artist in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), specifically in Nigeria, Gambia, and Benin,” Spotify revealed.

The platform also highlighted that Asake, alongside Burna Boy, Shallipopi, and Seyi Vibez, captivated listeners across all age groups, from teenagers to individuals over 55 years old.

Despite Asake’s achievements, ‘Jiggy Forever’ by Young Jonn was crowned the most-streamed album of the year, showcasing the diverse tastes of Nigerian listeners.

Burna Boy, another Nigerian music heavyweight, was named the country’s most-exported artiste and the only Nigerian in the UK’s top 100. Meanwhile, Ayra Starr stood out as the top female artiste in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, and the most-streamed Nigerian female artiste in Europe and Latin America.

Ayra Starr also achieved a major milestone by holding the record for the longest time on Spotify’s global chart, surpassing the likes of Rema and Burna Boy.

In Spotify’s report, the platform celebrated the impact of Nigerian artistes on the global stage, stating, “The global appeal of Nigerian music continues to grow, with artistes like Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Rema reaching new heights.”

Hereunder is the Spotify’s Top Lists for 2024

Most Streamed Artistes in Nigeria

1. Asake

2. Seyi Vibez

3. Burna Boy

4. Wizkid

5. Rema

6. Bnxn

7. ODUMODUBLVCK

8. Shallipopi

9. Davido

10. Young Jonn

Most Streamed Female Artistes in Nigeria

1. Ayra Starr

2. Tems

3. Qing Madi

4. Billie Eilish

5. SZA

6. Tiwa Savage

7. Bloody Civilian

8. Rihanna

9. Simi

10. Fave

Most Streamed Tracks in Nigeria

1. Dealer – Ayo Maff, Fireboy

2. Different Pattern – Seyi Vibez

3. Higher – Burna Boy

4. WOTO WOTO SEASONING – ODUMODUBLVCK, Black Sherif

5. Aquafina – Young Jonn

6. Stronger – Young Jonn

7. Egwu – Chike, Mohbad

8. Instagram – Muyeez, Seyi Vibez

9. Cast – Shallipopi, ODUMODUBLVCK

10. POE – Ruger, Bnxn

Most Streamed Albums in Nigeria

1. Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn

2. Lungu Boy – Asake

3. Eziokwu – ODUMODUBLVCK

4. HEIS – Rema

5. Work of Art – Asake

6. I Told Them – Burna Boy

7. The Year I Turned 21 – Ayra Starr

8. Boy Alone – Omah Lay

9. Mr. Money With The Vibe – Asake

10. RNB – Ruger, Bnxn

Most Exported Artistes

1. Burna Boy

2. Ayra Starr

3. Rema

4. Tems

5. Omah Lay

6. Asake

7. Wizkid

8. Davido

9. Fireboy

10. Victony

As the global appetite for Nigerian music continued to grow, 2024’s Wrapped reaffirmed the country’s position as a powerhouse in the music industry.