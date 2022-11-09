No fewer than 74 persons have been hospitalised while several vehicles were vandalised on Wednesday afternoon when hoodlums attacked the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) residential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The PDP Presidential Campaign spokesperson, Senator Dino Melaye, who disclosed this during the party’s rally in Maiduguri, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to stop their campaign in the State by deploying thugs to attack them.

Melaye added that the ruling party in the State deployed the thugs to attack PDP convoy with stones, sticks, matchetes as the convoy left the Shehu of Borno’s Palace to the Ramat Square, the venue of PDP presidential rally, all in an attempt to frustrate the programme.

He lamented that the thugs were deployed in many strategic locations to attack PDP supporters.

Sen Melaye said, “But we want to assure them that nobody can stop us.”

LEADERSHIP reports that more than 10 vehicles were vandalised by APC supporters carrying placards around the axis of Bulumkutu in the State capital.

Hundreds of thugs carrying clubs, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons led by a top loyalist of the APC were sighted around the Ramat Square, the venue of the PDP’s rally.

Shortly after Atiku and his team left Maiduguri, a fire service vehicle and water tankers were sighted by our correspondent spraying water on the tarred road leading to Shehu’s palace while hundreds of APC supporters swept the road as a sign of sweeping Atiku and members of entourage feets out of Borno State.