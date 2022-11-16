Nine members of a family have been feared killed by unknown gunmen in Maikatako community of Bokkos local government area of Plateau State.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that the gunmen stormed the community late Tuesday night and killed the victims.

According to a resident, who spoke to our correspondent on condition anonymity, he said the incident happened around 9.30pm on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, Mr. Alfred Alabo, who spoke to our correspondent on Wednesday, said the Police Command was currently going after the assailants.

He added that Police operatives were on top of the situation and promised to give full details of the sad incident soon.

As at the time of filing this report, details of the attack were still sketchy.