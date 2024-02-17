Nine persons have been killed in separate attacks in Kauru and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State, while 35 others, including a retired director of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), his brother and the brother’s wife were abducted by unknown gunmen.

Nine other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the attacks.

The Kauru LGA incident, which took place in Kwasam community, occurred on Friday night a few minutes after 10pm when bandits invaded the community, shooting sporadically.

Sources in the area confirmed that the bandits picked two people at gunpoint, who led them to the residence of the retired CBN staff and abducted him.

The bandits again, the sources said, moved to the abducted former CBN director’s family house to abduct his brother and his wife.

It was further gathered that when the residents rushed out in an attempt to rescue the victims, the bandits fired at them, killing six instantly and injuring two others.

The sources said that those killed by the bandits include Danmasanin Gwaska, Mrs. Giwa John; Kapishi Barmu; Ganya Ubangida; Shigama Salisu, and Gani Magawata, while those kidnapped included Mr. Zakariya Markus (retired CBN director), Mr. Monday Markus, Mrs. Monday Markus, Mr. Alhamdu Makeri’s son and Baban Fati of Kauru.

In the Igabi LGA attack, which happened in Sabon Birni Ward, three persons were killed while 30 were kidnapped by the attackers.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has appealed for aggressive military operations against bandits across the state, following attacks in Igabi and Kauru LGAs, leading to kidnapping and killing of some citizens.

The governor has also sent his condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in Igabi and Kauru LGAs.

Governor Sani spoke through the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, at Gwada and Kerawa villages in Igabi LGA, during an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in the area, in the company of the Garrison Commander, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Muhammad Kana, alongside other military commanders and security forces working in the general areas.

The governors’s representative said, “We are here on behalf of Governor Uba Sani to first of all condole with you over the lives lost in Sabon Birni Wards in Igabi LGA and also Kwassam, Kurera and Kan Makama communities in Kauru LGA.

“May Almighty God grant the deceased eternal rest, and grant a speedy recovery to the injured.

“I want to assure you that we are also here for an assessment of the security situation and as you can see, troops are presently carrying out operations in these locations, to which you have attested. The Governor of Kaduna State is not relenting in his efforts, and he is also working towards sustained aggressive military operations in the frontline locations and emerging fronts like Kauru LGA.”

The delegation had meetings with traditional leaders, led by the Acting District Head of Sabon Birni, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, as well as religious and community leaders drawn from Dunki, Gwada, Bina, Maraci, Tami, Karshi and Kerawa, where issues critical to the improvement of the security situation were discussed.

The team is expected to also visit Kajuru and Kauru local government areas.