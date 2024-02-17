Barely 24 hours after its closure, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has reopened Sahad Stores, a popular supermarket located in Area 11, Garki District of Abuja.

LEADERSHIP observed on Saturday that business activities were gradually picking up at the business centre 24 hours after it was sealed on Friday.

Recall that the supermarket was sealed off by an enforcement team of the regulatory ageny for engaging in “misleading pricing and lack of transparency in pricing”.

The FCCPC, in a statement had said investigations revealed that Sahad Stores displayed lower prices on shelves and charged higher prices at checkout points.

The commission said the investigation included all Sahad Stores branches in Abuja, in a bid to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the issues, and implement corrective measures across the entire chain.

According to the agency’s acting executive Vice Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, the commission had invited members of the supermarket management to defend themselves, but they failed to show up.

He said following a mutual understanding and commitment from Sahad Stores to implement transparent pricing practices, “the FCCPC reopened the store on February 16, 2024, at about 7:00 PM.”

“Businesses are expected to display transparent pricing information to empower consumers to make informed purchasing decisions, especially during challenging economic times,” the statement reads.

“The FCCPC remains committed to combating all forms of exploitative or misleading practices that undermine consumer rights.

“The FCCPA protects consumer rights and prohibits deceptive business practices. Section 115 outlines potential penalties for violations, including fines for organisations and imprisonment for directors.

“The FCCPC encourages all businesses to adhere to fair and transparent pricing practices to ensure consumer protection and a healthy market environment.”