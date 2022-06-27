The abducted Catholic priest in Ikhabigbo, Etsako West local government area of Edo State, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, has been murdered by his abductors.

The priest, who was kidnapped on Sunday, was killed hours later on same day.

A statement by the Director of Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, while announcing the killing of Fr. Odia said, “With heavy hearts but with total submission to the will of God, we announce the death of our priest Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, who was killed by his abductors after being kidnapped this morning 26th June 2022 at about 6.30am in his Rectory while coming out to go for Sunday Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church Ikabigbo, Uzairue, Edo State.

“Until his death, Fr Odia was the Administrator of St Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo and also the Principal of St. Philip Catholic Secondary School Jattu. He was aged 41. May his soul rest in peace. Burial arrangements will be announced by the Diocese later.”

However, when contacted, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, while confirming the development, said he was still expecting detailed briefing from the police in the area.