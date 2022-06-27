Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has jetted out of the country on Monday morning to France after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A terse statement by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman of the Tinubu Media Office on Monday, said his principal was “off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings.”

He noted that the APC presidential standard bearer is expected back in the country “shortly” without mentioning any specific date.

Earlier before his departure, Tinubu attended the public presentation of a book titled, ‘Mr. Speaker’ and launch of legislative mentoring initiative in commemoration of the 60th birthday of the Speaker of House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja on Sunday.