Twenty-four hours after criticising the policies of President Bola Tinubu administration and disclosing its choice of candidates in the next 2027 elections, the apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has suspended its chairman of the National Executive Council, Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN.

LEADERSHIP reports that ACF held its NEC meeting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at its headquarters in Kaduna.

In a statement jointly signed by Alhaji Bashir Muhammad Dalhatu (Wazirin Dutse) and Alhaji Murtala Aliyu (Matawallen Gombe), ACF Board of Trustees chairman and Secretary General, respectively, they noted in particular, that Mr. Osuman was quoted as saying that the North will back a northern candidate for the presidency come 2027.

“The statements were made by the NEC Chairman without consulting or discussing with other leaders and members of the ACF and thus, reflected Mr. Osuman’s personal opinion only.

“ACF rejects Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman’s statements in their entirety. For this reason, the leadership of the ACF’s Board of Trustees (BOT) and that of its NEC has decided to place Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman on suspension with immediate effect,” they stated.

The Forum said a committee has been constituted for further investigations.