Hours after some Lagos State government workers were killed when a moving train collided with a bus at PWD in Ikeja on Thursday, a yet-to-be identified private car owner was killed again on Thursday morning by a commercial bus driver while driving against traffic around Meiran area of Ifako-Ijaiye local government area of Lagos.

According to the director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, the Volkswagen commercial bus driver with registration no EPE 964XX while driving on one-way with high speed, collided with a private car (Honda Civic EPE 666 BC), killing the driver on the spot.

He said the accident occurred around 9:30am and the driver of the Honda Civic car sustained serious neck injury and died instantly in a pool of his blood.

He, however, confirmed that the dead driver was living inside Meiran Estate which is very close to the scene of the accident

His words, “LASTMA Officials who were first emergency responders handed over the corpse to his relatives who came out from the estate.

“Both vehicles were immediately removed from the road to pave way for free vehicular movement to other road users.

“While the driver of the Volkswagen commercial bus that took one-way ran away, vehicles were handed over to Police men from Meiran Police Station.

“The General Manager Mr Bolaji Oreagba however warned motorists (private/commercial) to desist from disobeying traffic laws particularly driving against traffic (one-way).

“According to the General Manager “driving against traffic (One-way) is awaiting dead trap on roads.”