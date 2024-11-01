No fewer than 22 passengers have again been abducted in Kontagora area of Niger State on Thursday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the heavily armed bandits took their victims, who were travelling in five vehicles, to the adjoining forest.

The Speaker of Niger State House of Assembly, Abdul Malik Sarkin Daji, who confirmed the incident, said the abduction of the passengers along the bush of Beri along Kontagora Road near an Army Barrack has confirmed the alarm earlier raised by the member representing Kontagora II state constituency in the House, Abdullahi Isah.

Isah had raised alarm over incessant bandit attacks along Kontagora Road close to the Army Barrack in Kontagora.

Details Later…