Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that detaining and prosecuting children arrested during the August 2024 #EndBadGovernance protest showed government’s inhumanity.

Atiku said this while reacting to a viral video of children being arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday.

He said if the children were just being arraigned three months after their arrest, the sort of dehumanising conditions they would have been subjected to can only be imagined.

The former Vice President, who condemned the arraignment of the children, said a nation can be assessed by the way it treats its most vulnerable citizens.

He said: “A disturbing video of malnourished children being arraigned before a Federal High Court on the orders of the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has been brought to my notice.

“The horrible scene reminiscent of a Nazi concentration camp once again reflects the low premium the current government places on the lives of the vulnerable, especially children.

“For emphasis, Section 11 of the Child’s Rights Act guarantees dignity of the child. It states that, ‘Every child is entitled to respect for the dignity of his person, and accordingly, no child shall be ‐ (a) subjected to physical, mental or emotional injury, abuse, neglect or maltreatment, including sexual abuse; (b) subjected to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.’

“The children are being prosecuted for their alleged role in the #EndBadGovernance protests, which took place between August 1 and August 10, 2024.

“If they are just being arraigned three months later, one can only imagine the sort of dehumanizing conditions they had been subjected to and have been detained all this while.

“I find it reprehensible that a man who claims to have fought for Nigeria’s democracy and had led protests now demonises those who decide to demonstrate against the effects of his harsh and draconian policies.”

Atiku said children who are the most affected by the polices have every right to protest peacefully as guaranteed by the Constitution and the Child Rights Act.

“A nation can be assessed by the way it treats its most vulnerable citizens. It is saddening that even underage children are not spared from the wickedness of T-Pain.

“The disturbing condition under which the alleged accused children were brought to court projects the very justification for their participation in the protest in the first place,” the former VP stated.