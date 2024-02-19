Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted nine travellers in Oshokoshoko, along Kabba/Obajana/Lokoja Road in Kogi State.

The incident happened on Saturday evening. Those kidnapped included the driver of the vehicle, two students, and six others.

The incident comes after about two weeks when some Abuja-bound travellers were kidnapped in the state on their way from the Eastern part of the country.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred last Saturday around 5pm when the passengers were travelling from Kabba to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Elupo Eliazer, a physically challenged person whose wife was among the victims, said that the kidnappers had called earlier to demand N30million ransom but later reduced to it to N2.6 million after negotiations.

He said, “My wife and I were traveling to attend our church convention scheduled for Lokoja, but I decided to follow a different vehicle as the Toyota car could not contain all of us, else I would have been in the car with her.”

He said that the vehicle his wife boarded was ahead of the one he was in but all the occupants of the vehicle were marched into the bush by the time his own vehicle got to the spot.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, said he was not aware of the incident but promised to find out and get back to our Correspondent with the details.

However, the Police spokesman was yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.