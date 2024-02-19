In a bid to support the growth and development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, a civil society organisation, Forward Ever Initiative, has urged the federal and state governments to partner with the Global Youth Skills Acquisition and Poverty Eradication Organisation (GYSAPEO).

National Coordinator of the CSO, Ahmed Bello, at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, said that there was a need for partnership because of the willingness of the GYSAPEO Market Money Scheme to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians especially owners of SMEs.

“As a civil society organisation, we have seen the success level of GYSAPEO Market Money Scheme led by Dr Emmanuel Chuks Ozegbe, which is providing an enabling environment for SMEs to thrive and expand their operations.

“The organizations’ efforts in recognizing the crucial role played by SMEs in Nigeria’s economic landscape, is unparalleled,” he said.

He also noted that GYSAPEO has long been committed to supporting and empowering the small businesses and would not relent in its efforts.

“We ask the Federal Government to partner with the GYSAPEO Market Money Scheme to provide much funds needed for the project with immediate effect to ease the pain of Nigerians and promote SMEs.

“We understand what the project GYSAPEO Market Money Scheme is all about. It is a project where small and business owners with small loans are supported.

“The NGO trains people on business, evaluates them, empowers them and mentor them to grow from one point to the other in their small scale business,” Bello added.