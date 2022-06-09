Gunmen suspected to be bandits, have shot dead six persons at Sabo area of Ondo town in Ondo State.

The killing was said to have occurred on Wednesday night. The latest attack is coming barely four days after yet-to-be-identified gunmen killed about 40 worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town of the State.

It was gathered that the gunmen were on motorcycles when they carried out the attack. Another source said the gunmen also robbed some residents of the area before they left the scene.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident. She, however, described it as a robbery attack, adding that men of the Command were already on the trail of the perpetrators.