The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has lost the battle for the senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North in the 2023 elections.

The development followed the judgement of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which was delivered on Monday in Abuja.

The Appellate Court affirmed Bashir Sheriff Machina as the authentic candidate of the APC for Yobe North Senatorial District election in 2023.

LEADERSHIP reports that a Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State, had earlier affirmed Machina as the duly elected APC candidate for Yobe North elections.

Details Later…