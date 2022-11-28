Kano State Executive Council has adopted the review of rates for the rehabilitation of Kwanar Kwankwaso-Kwankwaso Road in Madobi local government area with an augmentation of N97.826 million.

The contract for the project was awarded in March this year at the sum of N372.268 million with an advance payment of N154.491 million and works have reached 50 percent level.

The commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this at a media briefing after the council meeting held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Kano, said the review was prompted by the frequent increase in the prices of construction materials.

He said the increase brings the revised contract sum to the tune of N470. 095 million.

Garba said the council also approved the release of N40.373 million for the rehabilitation of 10 dilapidated solar-powered boreholes and VIP latrines in 10 rural markets across the state.

The commissioner recalled that the state government through the ministry for rural and community development had constructed VIP latrines which use solar power to operate the boreholes in 74 rural markets across the state since 2012.

He stated that the state COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (KANO CARES) is rehabilitating 23 of the existing 74 under its intervention programme of Rural Wet Market.

Garba also hinted of the council’s adoption of the approval for the revised estimated total cost for the construction of Muhammadu Buhari Interchange at NNPC Mega Station Rotary Intersection, Hotro, Maiduguri Road in the metropolis.

The commissioner also recalled that the contract for the project was awarded in March, this year, at the sum of N8. 980 billion, with an advance payment of N4.151 billion.

He said the project had reached 97 percent level as its major components which included the underpass, overpass and flyover had been completed, with the underpass and overpass opened for traffic.

Garba added that in view of the prevailing circumstances and approval for the execution of additional works on the provision of streetlight and fencing, provision of sand dust, artificial grassing under the flyover, provision of permanent CCTV camera, service ducts and tower, the contract had be reviewed upward to N9.231 billion.