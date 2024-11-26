The immediate-past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has again honoured the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Bello went to the headquarters of the anti-graft Commission with his lawyers on Tuesday morning, following the Supreme Court judgement which dismissed a suit filed by some State governments over the constitutionality of the EFCC.

The former governor drove himself in a black hilux van to the EFCC office with his lawyers.

Recall that at the last hearing on November 14, the EFCC had sought for adjournment till November 27 in the fresh case it instituted against Bello, saying that the 30-day window was still running for the summons earlier issued.

Details Later…