Amaka has been evicted from the BBNaija ‘Level Up’ season.
This is coming after Biggie introduced a twist to the eviction process on Monday night, thereby announcing that at least a housemate will be evicted from the ‘Level up’ season on Monday night.
All housemates were told to nominate two housemates each for immediate eviction.
Speaking to housemates during their nomination session, Biggie said tonight’s eviction will be an immediate one.
Biggie told the housemates; “This week’s nomination is a special one which will have two housemates evicted immediately tonight from the house.”
After Amaka’s eviction, Biggie announced that all the other housemates are up for eviction except the HoH, Dotun.
Below is how the housemates nominated themselves for eviction:
Chomzy – Amaka and Doyin
Chizzy – Eloswag and Bella
Giddyfia -Chizzy and Amaka
Rachel – Hermes and Deji
Adekunle – Doyin and Amaka
Hermes – Doyin and Chichi
Sheggz – Chizzy and Diana
Bella – Adekunle and Chizzy
Diana – Chichi and Deji
Chichi – Adekunle and Allysonn
Bryan – Amaka and Eloswag
Doyin – Rachel and Adekunle
Deji – Hermes and Doyin
Eloswag – Doyin and Amaka
Groovy – Adekunle and Doyin
Phyna – Adekunle and Hermes
Daniella – Hermes and Chichi
Amaka – Chomzy and Giddyfia
Allyson – Rachel and Chizzy.
Amaka’s name was the most recurrent.