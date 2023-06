Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Eze Anaba, has been elected the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Anaba won the election with 250 votes to defeat his sole challenger, Bolaji Adebiyi, who polled 81 votes at the NGE 2023 Biennial Convention on in Owerri, Imo State, on Friday.

341 members of the Guild attended the Convention, which was themed “Post 2023 Election: Promoting Professionalism for Enhancement of Democracy and good Governance.”

Details Later…