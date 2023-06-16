Arewa Group Hails Tinubu Over Security, Anti-graft Efforts

Arewa New Agenda, a group promoting the prominence and participation of the North in national scheme of things, has praised President Bola Tinubu for his leadership and governance style since assumption of office about two weeks ago.

The chairman of the group, Senator Ahmed Abubakar MoAllahyidi, gave the commendation at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

Arewa New Agenda highlighted some of the key decisions and actions taken by the President since his inauguration, which included ending fuel subsidy regime, preventing a nationwide strike by the organised Labour, establishing a single Naira exchange rate, holding meetings with heads of strategic agencies and giving them executive directives, among others.

MoAllahyidi said, “these decisions and actions demonstrate President Tinubu’s commitment to tackling key issues in the country and providing leadership in governance.

“President Tinubu’s appointments ignite hope for security and anti-corruption efforts.

“We are delighted as President Tinubu, whom the association actively supported during his bid as the APC flag bearer and eventual winner of the 2023 presidential election, begins his tenure with a flurry of positive actions.