Angry passengers of Dana Air, on Thursday, besieged the counter of the airline at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2), demanding refund of their ticket fares.

Recall that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), had on Wednesday night, suspended the Airlines’ Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely, with effect from midnight of Wednesday, July 20, 2022 over financial struggles and recurrent flight incidents.

The suspension, according to NCAA director-general, Capt. Musa Nuhu, was made pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b) and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015.

He said, “The decision is the outcome of a financial and economic health audit carried out on the Airline by the Authority, and the findings of an investigation conducted on the airline’s flight operations recently, which revealed that Dana Airlines is no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations.”

Meanwhile, in a video obtained by LEADERSHIP, the customers who had booked for Thursday’s trips out of Lagos were seen demanding ticket refund.

According to some female passengers in the clip, Dana Air should return their fares so that they can get to their destinations with other airlines.

“Dana Air should return our money, we need our money, it’s our money that we need,” an angry passenger said.

However, the Communication and Marketing Manager, Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, said the airline was working on refunding ticket fares.

“We will work on refunds for customers,” the Dana Air spokesman stated.