Police operatives in Adamawa State has nabbed a 23-year-old Kuje prison escapee, Abubakar Mohammed, who is a terrorist inmate at the facility.

The escapee was re-arrested while trying to relocate to his native town in Bama local government area of Borno State.

In a press release signed by the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Sikiru Akande, the Police disclosed that Mohammed was arrested along the Adamawa/Borno State border.

The commissioner of police disclosed that the arrested escapee was in detention at the Kuje facility since 2017 over alleged involvement in terrorism.

Akande also stated that the Police Command has also arrested 12 suspected kidnapp