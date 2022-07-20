The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 9, Orhionmwon local government area of Edo State, Mr Godwin Aigbogun, has escaped from his abductors.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded N5million ransom from his family after Aigbogun was abducted on his way back to his village from his farm in Ologbo-nugu on Monday evening.

The State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Barrister Peter Uwadiae, confirmed the escape to journalists on Wednesday morning, adding that the kidnap victim has since rejoined his family.

“I can confirm to you that he has escaped from the kidnappers’ den. I don’t know how he did it but I must commend him for his bravery. The APC family in the state is happy about this. He is now with the family,” he stated.

Earlier, a statement by the deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Jennifer Iwegbu, had on Tuesday confirmed the kidnapping of the of the APC chieftain.

The statement reads, “The Edo State Police Command, on 18/07/2022 at about 20:52hrs received a complaint from one Godwin Erhahon ‘M’ of Ologbo-unu village in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, that his brother, One Godwin Aigbogun ‘M’ of same village was suspected to have been kidnapped and whisked into the bush by hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.

“On receipt of the information, a team of Operatives from the Command’s Crack team, Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit immediately swung into action, mobilized to the scene and embarked on aggressive bush combing with the aim of rescuing the victim unhurt and possible arrest or decimation of the suspected kidnappers.

“While the Operatives are establishing the location of the kidnappers, the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, urged the public to remain calm so that Police efforts to rescue the victim and possible arrest of the kidnappers would not be jeopardized,” she added.