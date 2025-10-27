The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially endorsed Governor Biodun Oyebanji as its consensus candidate for the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election.

The decision was reached on Monday during a high-level party stakeholders’ meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The motion for Oyebanji’s adoption was moved by Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and seconded by the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Stephen Aribasoye, effectively sealing the party’s support for the incumbent governor’s reelection bid.

Party leaders described Oyebanji’s endorsement as a reflection of unity and confidence in his leadership, noting his administration’s achievements in infrastructure, governance, and economic development.

With the APC’s formal endorsement, Governor Oyebanji is now set to seek a second term in office under the party’s banner ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial race.

The consensus move is also expected to strengthen the party’s internal cohesion and reduce the likelihood of pre-primary disputes within the ruling APC in Ekiti State.