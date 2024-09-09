The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed indefinitely its scheduled National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings slated for Wednesday and Thursday, September 11 and 12, respectively.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who announced the development in terse statement on Monday night, said new dates for the meetings will be communicated in due course.

The statement read: “Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are hereby informed that the National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings scheduled to be held on September 11 and 12, 2024, respectively, have been postponed.

“New dates for the meetings will be communicated in due course.”