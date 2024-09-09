Tjay of the former Beta Duo housemates has emerged as the second solo head of house (HoH) in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show tagged ‘No Loose Guard’.

LEADERSHIP reported that Onyeka of the former Chekas duo was the first solo head of house of the BBNaija Season 9 after Biggie dissolved the pairs.

Tjay, who performed outstandingly during the head of house games on Monday night, now has immunity from next Sunday’s eviction, including a week privilege at the head of house condor.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the medical doctor was incidentally blessed with a set of twins with his wife in a season that is characterised by ‘dynamic duos’.