An Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Abak has ended years of feud over the disputed stool of the Paramount Ruler of Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, LEADERSHIP gathered at the weekend.

The Court presided over by Justice Ezekiel Enang, in the about one hour judgement, affirmed the Certificate of Recognition (CoR) of Obong Prof. Amanam Udo, as the authentic Paramount Ruler of the local government area.

Ruling in a suit filed by the Clan Head of Ikono, Obong Ezekiel Iwok, challenging the CoR issued to Prof. Udo by the State government, the court dismissed the case as “lacking in merit.”

Justice Enang held that the former Traditional Rulers Council (TRC) of Etim Ekpo, which purportedly selected Obong Ezekiel Iwok, as Paramount Ruler, “did not follow the provisions of the law.”

In dismissing the suit, the Court explained that “the then Traditional Rulers Council did not comply with Section 21 of the Traditional Rulers Law, which mandates the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, to invite the TRC in writing to consult on the selection of a new Paramount Ruler.”

Justice Enang further held that “since the former Traditional Rulers Council did not comply with the law, the Court has to set aside the selection and affirm the appointment of Prof. Amanam Udo, by the reconstituted TRC of Etim Ekpo LGA.

The Court, therefore, awarded N50,000 as cost against Obong Iwok, in favour of the Paramount Ruler, Obong Amanam Udo.

Joined in the suit as claimants were Obong Ezekiel Iwok and six others on one side; versus Akwa Ibom State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and six others, on the other side.