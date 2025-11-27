Seven residents, including a 16-year-old boy and six young women, have been abducted by armed bandits in Gidan-Bijimi, Kawu ward, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Gidan-Bijimi is a boundary community located near Marke village, on the Kaduna State border.

A resident, Suleiman Shuaibu, confirmed the incident in a phone interview with Daily Trust on Thursday.

Shuaibu said the attackers, armed with AK-47 rifles, stormed two houses in the community around 9:47 p.m., shooting sporadically before abducting their victims, whose ages range from 16 to 23.

“Some vigilantes tried to confront the bandits but were overwhelmed due to their superior firepower,” Shuaibu said.

He added that some residents fled their homes following the attack and stressed that the abductors had yet to contact the families of their victims.

Shuaibu noted that his female cousin was among those kidnapped, highlighting the personal toll of the raid on the community.